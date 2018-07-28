WOLFEBORO — The Governor Wentworth Arts Council is encouraging artists to register for the ninth annual Paint Wolfeboro plein-aire event, taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 15, with a rain date of Aug. 16.
Artists will be able to set up in downtown Wolfeboro, along the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, or on one of the Wolfeboro’s scenic walking trails.
Registration on the day of the event runs from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Community Bandstand in Cate Park, with painting taking place until 2:30 p.m. Participants then will make their way to the bandstand in Cate Park to sell the works they have created.
Visitors will be able to watch works of art being created and to purchase pieces during the day, or attend the sale, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
The registration fee includes a T-shirt for first-time participants, coffee and pastries in the morning and water throughout the day. Runners will be available to provide work-site coverage for artist breaks.
Artists set the prices for their work and keep 60 percent of any sales, with the remainder going to the Governor Wentworth Arts Council for the support of arts programming in local schools and libraries. Artists may bring up to two additional local paintings to offer for sale during the day at Cate Park.
An advance registration form is available at www.wolfeboroarts.org, or call chair Madelyn Albee at 603-569-1701. A detailed schedule for the day will be sent to you upon registration.
