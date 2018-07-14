LACONIA — Central New Hampshire Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice will host its next "Arts, Music, Nature, and Hope" expressive arts workshop on Thursday, July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Laconia. These workshops help people who have lost loved ones work through their grief.
Individuals and families of all ages are invited to participate. Activities will include scrap-booking with April Ellis, beading with Madi Hendrick, fly-tying with Dan Kusch, and creative writing with Page Coulter. Participants are welcome to spend the entire time on one activity or to explore two or more.
Folks interested in scrap-booking are encouraged to bring 10 photos or mementos to create a two-page spread. April will provide papers, cutting tools, adhesives, acid-free pens, templates, and ideas for layout and journaling to help people get started. Madi will have all of the beading materials needed, but participants are welcome to bring their own beads to use or share. Page says just come as you are or bring a favorite pen and writing notebook. Dan will have fish hooks of all sizes, feathers, hairs, furs, and sparkles of all shades and textures to create a sleek mayfly or a gaudy display.
The workshop is free and open to the public and participants take home what they create. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Contact Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice’s Bereavement Care Coordinator, Dan Kusch, at 603-524-8444 or via email at dkusch@centralvna.org to register, for location details, or for more information.
