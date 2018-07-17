MEREDITH — An artists' reception will be held Thursday, July 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at VynnArt Gallery in Meredith to celebrate the opening of a special exhibit of two award-winning artists’ work. Artists Teresa D’Esopo Spinner and B.J. Eckardt will show many of their current works including several new pieces. The will run from July 19 through September 11. Both the show and the reception are free and open to the public.
The show captures the spirit and style of these two popular artists with what they like to paint best: sensitive portraits, landscapes with radiant skies and masterful still lifes, all rendering moments in time. “We are very excited to have Teresa and B.J.’s work on display at VynnArt.” said Gallery owner, Vynnie Hale. “The quality, creativity, subject matter and mastery of medium in these works should be seen. We invite the community to come in and enjoy.”
Established artist Teresa D’Esopo Spinner of Sanbornton has studied with such masters as Ken Davies, Burton Silverman, Bruno Lucchesi, David A. Leffel, Ron Scherr and Nelson Shanks. She has exhibited in over 30 shows nationwide and has won several awards. Her work hangs in many private and public collections throughout the United States, Latin America and in Europe. Best known for her portrait work, her amazing faithfulness in capturing a likeness has become her hallmark.
As an emerging artist, B.J. Eckardt is known for her vivid and bold works. Originally from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, she has a Bachelor of Arts degree in fine art from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She moved to New Hampshire in 1989 and was the Publisher/Owner of Business NH Magazine. After selling the publishing company in 2003, she started Walnut Street Productions, an event production company. B.J. retired and took up painting five years ago. She has won numerous awards for her paintings and has had works selected for juried exhibitions and is a member of New Hampshire Art Association. She currently lives and paints in Belmont.
Established in 2010, VynnArt Gallery represents over 20 local artists from the Lakes Region. Artwork includes pieces from emerging as well as established artists in a variety of media including oil, watercolor, acrylic, photography and more. Located at 30 Main St. in Meredith, the Gallery is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call 603-279-0057.
