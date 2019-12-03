PLYMOUTH — Artistic Roots is offering classes in making unique homemade gifts for friends and family, starting with a free ornament workshop for children on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Children will have the opportunity to make a wide variety of ornaments for their own tree or to give to others.
Suzan Gannett will be offering a variety of workshops this month, starting with a Make Your Own Earrings class on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost for members is $30, or $35 for non-members.
Students will learn how to make three ear wires and the dangles to go with them. Students will make three pairs of earring using sterling silver and semi-precious stones or artisan-made flame work beads.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., she will offer Spiny Knotted Bracelet. The cost of a kit to make the bracelet is $50 for members and $55 for non-members. There is no charge for the class.
On Wednesday, Dec. 11, she will offer a Winter Forest Water Color Class from 5 to 7 p.m., with members paying $25 and non-members, $30. It will come with a mat and will be suitable for framing.
Lynn Haust will offer two Sun Catcher classes, the first on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., and the second on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m. Each class costs $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
Saoirse Rain will offer three felted classes this month. The first class is a Needle Felted Penguin on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m.; the second, Needle Felted Ornament, will be on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. The third class, Snow Person, will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. Each class is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Scholarships are available for any and all classes. To request a scholarship, email executivedirector@artisticroots.com. Sign up for a class by stopping by the gallery at 73 Main St., Plymouth, or by visiting the website, www.artistiicroots.com.
