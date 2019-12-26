PLYMOUTH — Artistic Roots will have a wide variety of classes, with a free children’s class on Saturday, Jan. 18, to make a sock snowman. The class will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Participants should sign up to make sure there are enough supplies for everyone. Adults are welcome, too.
Suzan Gannett will be offering a variety of workshops, starting with Making a Russian Spiral Bracelet on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. The fee is $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
Gannett will offer a watercolor series based on Winter Landscapes, on Tuesdays, Jan. 7, 14, and 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost of the series for members is $75, and for non-members, $90.
Lynn Haust will offer a Sun Catcher Class on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. The fee is $25 for members and $35 for non-members.
Saoirse Rain will offer a Needle Felted Gnome Class on Saturday, Jan. 18, from noon to 2 p.m. The fee is $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
Scholarships are available for any and all classes; email executivedirector@artisticroots.com.
Sign up for a class by stopping by the gallery at 73 Main St., Plymouth, or visiting www.artisticroots.com.
