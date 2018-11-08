LACONIA — Jillian Hildreth Fox's exhibit, Pen on Paper, will be featured in Belknap Mill’s Riverside Gallery through Nov. 24. The exhibit will be open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
A reception to meet the artist will be held Thursday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Belknap Mill. Examples of Hildreth Fox's work can be seen online by searching the hashtag #whatdoesthevixendraw.
Hildreth Fox is a Laconia native, now residing in Concord. She recalls that although she has been doodling forever, it wasn’t until she was asked to sign her work on a paper placemat by a waiter in Boston that she realized maybe she wasn't just doodling.
The entirety of Hildreth Fox’s intricate patterns are done free hand, without planning or forethought, and in mostly black ink. She said, "I have a sketch pad in my possession or at arm’s reach everywhere I go. Except that time I left it on the roof of my car and drove away as it flew into traffic."
For more information, visit www.belknapmill.org, or email operations@belknapmill.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.