ASHLAND — A reception will be held June 22 at 7 p.m. at Fig Tree Gallery to celebrate the opening of an exhibition of artist Kristen Pobatschnig’s bold abstract paintings entitled “Cosmic Dance.” The reception will include refreshments, raffles, local beer samples and live music with Chris White.
Known for her cosmic abstracts, Pobatschnig paints the world around her in a unique style, using bold colors and movement. She has won several awards for her works and was named one of 2017’s “Top 11 Artists to Watch” by New Hampshire magazine.
“My work is inspired by the colors in space,” Kristen explains. “I am passionate about bringing people closer to understanding the cosmos with my artwork.”
Kristen’s style of painting is called abstract impressionism and is painted on small and large canvases, wood or plexiglass. An avante garde artist, Kristen rarely uses paintbrushes in her process and typically lays her canvases down on the ground to paint. She recently launched a “Colors in Space” clothing line of her paintings printed onto kimonos, skirts and dresses, which will be available at Fig Tree Gallery.
This colorful show is available for view and purchase through July 31 at Fig Tree Gallery on Main Street in Ashland. For more information, please visit www.figtreenh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.