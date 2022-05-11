Douglas Huntley

New Hampshire Artist, Douglas Huntley is showing his paintings made with coffee bags and burlap at the Belknap Mills in Laconia for the month of May. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — New Hampshire Artist, Douglas Huntley is showing his paintings made with coffee bags and burlap at the Belknap Mills in Laconia for the month of May. He began using coffee bags after seeing them at A&E Coffee in Milford, where they were giving them away and he realized these would be good to use in his artwork. Huntley uses rocks, shells, textiles. sand, plaster, and other materials in his acrylic paintings to set a foundation for the color and design.

