LACONIA — New Hampshire Artist, Douglas Huntley is showing his paintings made with coffee bags and burlap at the Belknap Mills in Laconia for the month of May. He began using coffee bags after seeing them at A&E Coffee in Milford, where they were giving them away and he realized these would be good to use in his artwork. Huntley uses rocks, shells, textiles. sand, plaster, and other materials in his acrylic paintings to set a foundation for the color and design.
Art made from burlap coffee bags on display at Belknap Mill in May
-
- Updated
- 0
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Early season boaters: Where’s your favorite place to cruise or paddle before the summer crowds show up?
Most Popular
Articles
- Meredith Police Department mourning John Curran and John Egan
- Resident in junkyard dispute indicted for vehicle record forgery
- Malina Bohlmann breaks 43-year long jump record
- Alan C. Beard, 73
- Local resident indicted on multiple sex assault charges
- Elise M. Collins, 58
- 'It's actually happening': Students organize first normal prom in three years
- Brittany R. Holt, 40
Images
Videos
Commented
- Leonard Witt: How did Live Free or Die state pass law that encourages turning in teachers? (2)
- Victim in alleged sex assault sues West Alton Marina owners, manager (2)
- Jeff Robbins: On the edge - Democracy in the balance, here and elsewhere (1)
- Belknap EDC supports Pie Guys Pizzeria with financing (1)
- Outcry prompts about-face on Pumpkin Fest cancellation (1)
- Will Spinetti: More important issues at hand than tearing down opposing side (1)
- David Stamps: Expansion of Gunstock comes with changes to environment (1)
- Donald P. Foudriat Jr., 96 (1)
- West Alton Marina owner indicted for sex assault, witness tampering (1)
- Sandra McGonagle: The strength of one man - Remembering Dick Persons (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.