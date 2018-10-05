GILFORD — The 9th Annual Ronny Bean Memorial Arm Wrestling Championship will be held Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Laconia Elks Lodge, located in Gilford. All ages are invited to compete for trophies, amateurs and professionals alike.
The competition is put on by Granite Arms, an arm wrestling team coached by Badger Drewes. The proceeds will be donated to the Special Olympics. Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the competition will start at 1 p.m. There will be raffles, and the kitchen will be open for all.
For more information, call 603-455-6115.
