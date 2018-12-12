PLYMOUTH — Students in the Plymouth Area and Lakes Region (grades 8-12, and adults) are invited to join a 10-day trip to Berlin, Prague, Krakow, and Budapest in April 2020.
There will be an informational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m., in the Community Room of Plymouth’s Pease Public Library. Group leader Jonathan Freeman, a retired Laconia High School principal and long-time Plymouth resident, will make the presentation. A $200 early-registration discount is available to those signing up this December.
For more information, call 603-254-3565 or email jonathanmimi@aol.com.
