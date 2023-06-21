Girl Scouts outing

Archery was one of the many activities that Girls Scouts enjoyed on their camporee in June. (Courtesy photo)

GROTON — On the first weekend of June, 70 girls, accompanied by their leaders and parents, attended their first Girl Scout camporee in four years — since the start of the pandemic.

Members from the Plymouth, Tilton, Belmont and Littleton areas participated in a two-night event held at the Circle Program Camp on Spectacle Pond in Groton. Girls attending were from all levels of Girl Scouting, from kindergarten through high school. For many of the girls, this was the first overnight experience away from home.

