GROTON — On the first weekend of June, 70 girls, accompanied by their leaders and parents, attended their first Girl Scout camporee in four years — since the start of the pandemic.
Members from the Plymouth, Tilton, Belmont and Littleton areas participated in a two-night event held at the Circle Program Camp on Spectacle Pond in Groton. Girls attending were from all levels of Girl Scouting, from kindergarten through high school. For many of the girls, this was the first overnight experience away from home.
Camporees provide an opportunity for girls to get outside, try new activities and meet other girls outside of their troop. Volunteer Support Coordinator Beverly Tedeschi said the last spring camporee in the area was held in 2019. With campsites closing due to COVID-19 and other scheduling issues, it was difficult to find a suitable place and time to run one.
The Circle Program provides girls from low-income families from central New Hampshire with new opportunities to learn the skills, courage and confidence they need to handle the challenges in their lives. This is done through a unique combination of adult and peer support that is delivered through year-round mentoring and residential summer camp programs.
“We share the same values in mentoring girls and even have some Circle alumni who have daughters in area Girl Scouts troops,” said Tedeschi.
This year’s theme was “Into the Woods with Girl Scout Traditions.” The planning committee, led by Tedeschi and Sue Berry, the volunteer support coordinator from the Tilton/Belmont Service Unit, chose activities that reinforced the theme and maximized the use of the property.
Running a camporee requires much planning and being flexible. This included planning alternative activities for all weather. Despite rain and cooler temperatures, girls were able to participate in shooting sports such as archery and slingshots, hike, create fairy houses and create a “sit-upon,” a personal mat that would be useful on wet ground. Some older girls even kayaked, participated in an egg-drop challenge and led younger girls in songs.
One activity that many enjoyed was completing the elements of the low-ropes course run by Alexis Daughen, a Circle Camp counselor and low-ropes instructor. This course was established in 2010 in memory of Allison Werner Barton, a 12-year Girl Scout who tragically lost her life in a car accident. In addition, girls participated in ceremonies, planned and cooked their meals, learned songs, helped set up activities,and cleaned up when the camporee was over.
“The girls loved it and want to do it again” said Berry.
