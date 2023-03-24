LACONIA — Join Laconia Public Library at one of its three weekly Storytimes. Sensory Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Participants will get creative with songs, stories, sensory play, and an immersive art activity to bring home. Best for newborns to age 6.
Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., a special Storytime just for the littlest patrons, ages newborns to 3. Join for stories, songs, crafting, and playtime.
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are for preschool pals, ages 3-6. The group will be reading stories, using sensory bins, creating beautiful artwork, and more.
On Wednesday and Thursday, April 5 and 6, the library will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunts at the Storytime events. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs.
There will be several fun recurring programs this month. The popular Move & Groove program will take place on Fridays, April 7 and 21, at 10 a.m. During this 45-minute program, patrons dance with scarves, make music, and play with a colorful parachute. This bi-monthly program is geared toward kids ages newborn-6.
Lego Club is a great way to get creative with the library's thousands of Lego bricks. Your creations will be displayed in the children’s room. Lego Club will meet Tuesday, April 11, at 3:30 p.m., and Tuesday, April 25, at 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 8, drop-in to make flower paintings using forks and pipe cleaners. Saturday, April 29, spread some flower power at the library's Spring Seed Bomb craft to help create colorful gardens. Both programs are drop-in, so come any time from 10 a.m. to noon.
Manga Club on Tuesday, April 4, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 12-18. Discuss what you are reading and watching, and help pick what that library will buy. Make a masterpiece with just a roll of foil at the Aluminum Foil Sculpture Challenge on Tuesday, April 11, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18.
Tuesday, April 18, make multi-color highlighter art at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18.
Monday, April 24, celebrate National Board Games Day from 2 to 4 p.m. with the library's giant stack of fun board games. Vacation Week Lego Club is at a special time at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 25. Get your hands dirty at this month’s Tinker Time on Thursday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m. Create a window garden by decorating a pot and planting some starter seeds. All youth programs are free of charge and don’t require signups.
