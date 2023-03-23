LACONIA — Join Laconia Public Library at one of its three weekly Storytimes. Sensory Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Participants will get creative with songs, stories, sensory play, and an immersive art activity to bring home. Best for newborns to age 6.

Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., a special Storytime just for the littlest patrons, ages newborns to 3. Join in for stories, songs, crafting, and playtime.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.