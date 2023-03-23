LACONIA — Join Laconia Public Library at one of its three weekly Storytimes. Sensory Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. Participants will get creative with songs, stories, sensory play, and an immersive art activity to bring home. Best for newborns to age 6.
Wednesdays are Toddler Time at 10 a.m., a special Storytime just for the littlest patrons, ages newborns to 3. Join in for stories, songs, crafting, and playtime.
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are for Preschool Pals, ages 3-6. There will be reading of favorite stories, using sensory bins, creating beautiful artwork, and more.
Wednesday the April 5 and Thursday, April 6, the library will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunts at the Storytime events. Younger or older siblings are always welcome at each of these weekly programs.
The popular Move and Groove program will take place on Friday, April 7 and 21, at 10 a.m. During this 45-minute program, participants will dance with scarves, make music, and play with a colorful parachute. This bi-monthly program is geared toward kids ages newborn to 6
Lego Club will meet Tuesday, April 11, at 3:30 p.m., and Tuesday, April 25, at 11 a.m.
Saturday, April 8, drop-in to make flower paintings using forks and pipe cleaners.
Saturday, April 29, spread some flower power at Spring Seed Bomb craft to help create colorful gardens. Both programs are drop-in, so come any time from 10 a.m. to noon.
Teen programs begin this month with Teen Manga Club on Tuesday, April 4, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 12-18. Come discuss what you are reading and watching, and help pick what that Library will buy.
Make a masterpiece with just a roll of foil at the Aluminum Foil Sculpture Challenge on Tuesday, April 11, at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18.
Tuesday, April 18, make multi-color Highlighter Art at 3:30 p.m., for ages 9-18.
Don’t forget to visit the library during April vacation week. In addition to all of the regular programs, visit on Monday, April 24, to celebrate National Board Games Day from 2 to 4 p.m., with the library's giant stack of fun board games.
Vacation Week Lego Club is at a special time (11 a.m.) on Tuesday, April 25.
Tinker Time on Thursday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m. Create a window garden by decorating a pot and planting some starter seeds. All youth programs are free of charge and don’t require signups.
