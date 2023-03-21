BELMONT — With April muds come a growth of new life and new beginnings! For Belmont Public Library, April will also bring upon changes and new offerings.
Belmont Public Library is offering some tech help during the month of April on Friday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. Jessica will be here to help answer any technology questions our citizens may have.
National Library Week is April 23 - 29, which coincides with spring vacation week. The library will be hosting a “Spring Fling” and each day is a different theme. Keep an eye out for more information and the schedule of daily events. Weather permitting, a new Storywalk will be put up on the Village Spur Rail Trail behind the Library starting April 17.
The Library’s Youth Services is planning a busy spring and kick off to summer and the summer reading programs. Mondays will be rhythmic with a new day and time for Musical Munchkins — 10 a.m. every Monday. Teen Tuesdays will concentrate on the teen and tween patrons: a new program each Tuesday afternoon with the following setup: Rhyme & Reason — a poetry group, April 4; Innovation Station — S.T.E.A.M. group, Apri — a crafting group, April 25.
Wednesdays are reserved for the wee little ones and writing. StoryTots, a storytime for ages birth to preschool, will now meet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Rebecca’s Cursive Club, a handwriting group, will meet every other Wednesday at its new time of 4:30 p.m.
If you are “thinking” of venturing to the library on a Thursday, maybe join a book club or teen club. Great Stone Face Book Club will now meet the first week of the month at 3 p.m. offering book selections for middle school patrons. Isinglass Flume Book Club will now meet the third week at 3 p.m. offering book talk selections to patrons in the high school grades. Round out the month with Teen Advisory Club on April 27 at 3 p.m. — a place where teens and tweens can come talk about upcoming programs, materials, or books that they would like to see here at the library.
Finally Film Fridays will be every week at 3 p.m. We will be starting this weekly kick off by showing the greatest films from the 1980s. Any questions, feel free to contact Rebecca at 603-267-8331 or youthservices@belmontpubliclibrary.org.
Belmont Public Library offers two adult reading groups. Rebecca hosts Tea and Tales Book Group on the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. In April, her group will be meeting on April 13, to discuss Louise Erdrich’s "The Sentence." Eileen hosts Friday Fiction on the third Friday of each month. Her group meets on April 21, at 10:30 a.m., to discuss "An Elderly Lady is up to no Good," by Helene Turston.
