Pickswise is giving one lucky basketball foodie the chance to earn $500 as an official food taster for the NBA season.
This is Pickswise’s rookie season in the NBA, and for the position of inaugural food taster no experience or qualifications are required.
The perfect candidate will be someone who has experience in game day cuisine, at home or at the court.
The winner will get to try their hand at being a sports correspondent as they report back about their experience across social channels, and decide which team has the best food in the NBA.
The job description includes traveling to NBA arenas to taste hot dogs, pretzels, tacos, nachos, burgers, pizzas and sandwiches. Pickswise is providing $500, tickets to the games and an allowance to buy food at the arenas.
The competition runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. Pickswise will contact the winner by Oct. 15.
Entrants must be aged 21 or older and can only enter once. For a chance to become the Pickswise official NBA taste tester, visit www.pickswise.com/2019/10/01/win-500-and-the-chance-to-become-the-pickswise-official-nba-food-tester.
