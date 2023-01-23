CENTER HARBOR — The Diane K. Kline Memorial Scholarship Fund has opened applications for qualified applicants.
This private fund was established in 2011 in order to award scholarships to educational experiences for students within school districts SAU 2 and SAU 45, Center Harbor, Meredith, Moultonborough, Sandwich and Ashland, so they may educate and better themselves in order to build a stronger community. Applicants must be legal residents of the United States and live in New Hampshire, and attend or have attended schools in SAU 2 or SAU 45. Applicants must demonstrate academic merit or other non-academic factors, such as community service, school activities or work experience.
Examples of scholarship assistance include individuals who may be upgrading job skills or developing job entry skills, enrolling in college or graduate school, registering for camp programs or any program leading to becoming a better-educated person.
Applications are available from school counselors at all Inter-Lakes and Moultonborough schools, Sandwich Central School and Ashland Elementary School.
Applications can be downloaded by visiting dkkmsf.org or writing to the Diane K. Kline Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 526, Center Harbor, NH 03226.
The deadline for applications is Saturday, April 8.
