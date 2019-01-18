Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.