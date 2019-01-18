GILFORD — The Gilford Fire Rescue Explorer Post 88's Explorer Program is designed to teach youth the ins and outs of the fire service in a safe and supervised environment. They will be exposed to a career in the fire service. Explorers will have an opportunity to participate in a controlled and limited environment which includes training and activities with close supervision such as emergency calls, CPR and first aid, structure fires, search and rescue operations, forest fires, car fires, motor vehicle accidents, fire prevention and much more.
The minimum requirements to qualify as an Explorer are as follows:
• Must be between the ages of 14 and 21, and successfully passed the eighth grade.
• Currently maintaining a 70% academic average.
• Willing and able to participate in the fire fighting and EMS fields.
• Must have permission from a parent or legal guardian.
The Exploring program is sponsored and insured through the Daniel Webster Council of Boy Scouts of America. Participants do not have to be a Boy Scout.
To obtain more information and an application for membership, contact Dion DeCarli, firefighter and AEMT for Gilford Fire Rescue, at 603-527-4758, or djdecarli@gilfordnh.org.
