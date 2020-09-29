MEREDITH — Nominations are now being accepted for the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce Community Recognition Awards. The awards will be presented at the upcoming virtual annual meeting.
“These awards are presented to community members of the greater Meredith area for significant, compelling contributions to the community. In 2020 we have witnessed so many individuals and organizations going above and beyond to support the community that we anticipate many nominations,” said Board Chair Julie Hayward.
The four categories are the Citizenship Award, presented to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership or individual accomplishment; the Civic Project Award, presented in recognition of civic projects which benefit the community; the Community Pride Award, presented in recognition of accomplishment in the field of landscape maintenance or physical improvement to a property; and a Special Recognition Award to recognize an individual, business, group or organization worthy of special recognition for contributions with significant benefit to the Meredith community.
Individuals, groups, and businesses in the Meredith area are eligible to make nominations.
For an application, visit meredithareachamber.com or contact sandy@meredithareachamber.com. Applications are due Friday, Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.