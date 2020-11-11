PLYMOUTH AREA COMMUNITY CLOSET ANNOUNCES
2020 HOLIDAY FOOD “BASKETS” PROJECT
PLYMOUTH — Receiving a grant from the NH Electric Co-operative Foundation, the Plymouth Area Community Closet has announced its annual Holiday Food “Basket” project will happen in early December. PACC will meet the remaining costs to continue this worthy project for all recipients living in its 15-town catchment area. PACC’s catchment area includes the towns of Alexandria, Ashland, Campton, Thornton, Rumney, Ellsworth, Warren, Wentworth, Plymouth, Holderness, Dorchester, Waterville Valley, Hebron, Groton,and Bridgewater.
Applications are being received now at Whole Village in both on-line and paper methods. No income levels are required. Applications must be received by Nov. 30 and after but the earlier date is preferred as only 350 will be accepted. Envelopes with the Hannaford food card, recipes, and greeting card will be sent out to recipients by the second week of December. There will be no actual food basket this year due to the Covid pandemic but it is hoped that the gift card will assist families in purchasing holiday food stuffs. For further questions please contact Kristine at Whole Village at 536-3720.
