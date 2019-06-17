MEREDITH — Got Lunch Inter-Lakes! will begin delivering summer lunches on June 24. Families need to submit new applications each year to be eligible to participate. Applications can be picked up at the schools, at town hall, the community center or Heart and Hands Thrift Shop. Complete promptly and return to where they were picked up, or email to tom.witham5@gmail.com. With questions, call 603-707-2872.
