April 17 is the deadline for property owners seeking tax relief for their historic agricultural structures.
All New Hampshire towns and cities are authorized by state law (RSA 79-D) to grant property tax relief to owners of historic barns and farm buildings who can demonstrate the public benefit of preserving these structures. Owners also must agree to maintain them throughout a minimum 10-year preservation easement. Almost 100 communities have more than 610 historic structures in the program, according to current data from the NH Department of Revenue Administration.
New Hampton is a new participant in the program, and towns with very active programs include Candia, Deerfield, Freedom, Hopkinton, Kensington, Kingston, Moultonborough, North Hampton, Sandwich, Stratham, and Weare.
Beverly Thomas, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s deputy director, provides barn tax incentive information to anyone who asks. “We’re happy to help applicants whether their municipalities are already participating in the program or whether it’s all brand-new to them,” she said. “People across the state and their municipal leaders understand the significance of these historic structures, the opportunities to continue to use them in creative ways, and the value these barns and other agricultural structures that are important to the character of our communities,” she added.
The deadline is typically the 15th, which falls on a Saturday this year.
Thomas also notes that renewals are due for property owners who entered the program in 2013.
