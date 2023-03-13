April 17 is the deadline for property owners seeking tax relief for their historic agricultural structures.

All New Hampshire towns and cities are authorized by state law (RSA 79-D) to grant property tax relief to owners of historic barns and farm buildings who can demonstrate the public benefit of preserving these structures. Owners also must agree to maintain them throughout a minimum 10-year preservation easement. Almost 100 communities have more than 610 historic structures in the program, according to current data from the NH Department of Revenue Administration.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.