BOW — The Bow Mills United Methodist Church at 505 South St., Bow, will hold an “Anything Goes” Services/Gifts Auction on Saturday, March 16.
There will be a St. Patrick's Day lunch at noon for $8 per person.
The Anything Goes auction will begin at 1:30 p.m., with an opportunity to browse through the services and gifts that will be up for bid.
For further information about Anything Goes! contact Joan at 603-228-1154 or John at 603-428-3282.
