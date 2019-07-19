GILMANTON IRON WORKS— Doug Towle, longtime Gilmanton resident dubbed “the constant restorationist” by Katie Curtis of 'New Hampshire Magazine,' will show photos and talk about the many restoration projects he has completed in Gilmanton from his first in the early 1970s, to his current undertaking. The program takes place at Old Town Hall on Tuesday, July 23 at 7 p.m.
The society’s 2019 program series continues monthly on the fourth Tuesday through September, with programs featuring Gilmanton history, including The 12th New Hampshire Regiment During the Civil War on Aug. 27, and A Brief History of Gilmanton’s Churches on Sept. 24.
Social hour and refreshments begin at 7 p.m., when the museum in the basement will also be open. The program begins at 7:30 p.m.
The society’s museum in Old Town Hall is open every Saturday morning, 10 a.m.-noon, June-August. The programs are free and open to the public. Donations to support the work of the society are welcome.
