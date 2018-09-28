LACONIA — Anthony Geraci and the All Stars will play at Pitman's Freight Room Saturday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m.
Anthony Geraci is a pianist, Hammond organist and composer. He is an original member of Sugar Ray and the Bluetones, and Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters.
Geraci has performed with Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Otis Rush, Chuck Berry, Big Mama Thornton, Big Joe Turner, Jimmy Rodgers, and others.
Anthony Geraci and the All-Stars is Anthony Geraci on piano and Hammond organ; Dennis Brennan with vocals, harmonica and guitar; Troy Gonyea with guitar and vocals; Michael Mudcat Ward on bass; and Jeff Armstrong on drums.
Admission for the show is $20 in advance, and $25 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the venue is BYOB. For reservations, call 603-527-0043 or visit www.pitmansfreightroom.com. Pitman's Freight Room is at 94 New Salem St.
