LACONIA — Once a year, the New Hampshire Veterans' Association provides a free public tour of its campground at Weirs Beach and this year's tour will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m., rain or shine.
The tour begins at the Veterans' Association Headquarters on Lakeside Avenue.
The surviving buildings of this unique facility mark close to 140 years of history at this resort community.
Veterans Association Historian Fred Merrill will again lead the tour.
As historical researcher Sally E. Svenson wrote in Historical New Hampshire, some years ago, "Distinctive as was the reunion culture at the Weirs, the setting for the annual event was even more singular.
"While regimental and G.A.R. reunions elsewhere were held in cities or on temporary campgrounds loaned by state governments or local railroads, in New Hampshire the statewide veterans' association oversaw the development of a fixed reunion facility which eventually would house a remarkable cluster of buildings without a parallel elsewhere in the country."
This annual event is being held in partnership with the Laconia Historical and Museum Society.
For further information, contact Fred Merrill at The NH Veterans' Association at nhvaorg@gmail.com.
