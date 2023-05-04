Fred Merrill, long-time volunteer with the NH Veterans' Association, shares intriguing information about the association's extensive history and the people who have made this area and this organization the only one of its kind in the United States. Hear about it all at the annual NHVA tour on Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m. This is a rain or shine event, parking is available along Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach. This event is free and open to the public. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The annual New Hampshire Veterans' Association Veterans’ Campground Tour will be held on Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m., in partnership with the Laconia Historical & Museum Society. The tour is guided by Veterans’ Association historian, Fred Merrill and will be held rain or shine.
"As the historian for the NHVA I enjoy sharing the history of our organization with the public. The NHVA is a part of the history of the Lakes Region that many people are unaware of, so it is rewarding to share this information. The goal of the NHVA (which is the oldest continuous veteran’s organization in the United States — 148 years and counting) is to continue the work of our founders and to provide a place for veterans to come to convene and relax on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee."
The surviving buildings of this unique facility mark close to 140 years of history. The tour begins at the Veterans' Association headquarters on Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach, attendees can park along Lakeside Avenue. The community is encouraged and welcome to attend this free event to learn more about the very interesting and significant history of this area and the people who helped form it.
This event is one of several being held this year to celebrate, remember and honor Laconia’s veteran history. Follow LHMS on social media and visit laconiahistory.com for more information on upcoming programming.
For further information regarding this event or The NH Veterans' Association, contact Fred Merrill at fredx@metrocast.net.
