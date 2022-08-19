GILFORD —  Recently, seven youth returned from Gilford Community Church’s Summer Mission Trip, an annual one-week excursion that saw the group visit Pennsylvania to assist families with repairs to their homes among other related tasks. The experience, according to youth participants, was overwhelmingly positive.

“I really enjoyed the challenge of learning new skills, working together to finish a task, and meeting new people,” said Jack Carder. “It felt good to be able to help others in need.”

