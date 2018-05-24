TILTON — Winnisquam Regional High School Agriculture Center students are again working with Belknap County Master Gardeners to present their annual plant sale on Saturday, June 2. The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Agriculture Center.
As in the past, there will be potted perennials, herbs, and wildflowers at $5 each. Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be hanging baskets and annual plants and vegetables at various prices from the Ag Center greenhouses. Plants will be labelled with information about flower color and light needs. Both students and Master Gardeners will be ready to answer questions and help take your purchases to your car.
Proceeds from the sale will be shared by the students and the Master Gardeners program, which is part of the UNH Cooperative Extension. The program has provided training to over 600 Master Gardeners who, in turn, have donated thousands of hours to communities in their counties. For more information about the program, call 603-527-5475.
Winnisquam Regional High School is located at 457 W. Main St. (U.S. Route 3) about one mile west of downtown Tilton.
