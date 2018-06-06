WEIRS BEACH — The annual Peter Makris Memorial Run will kick off Laconia Motorcycle Week on Saturday. The run honors the life of Peter Makris, patriarch of The NASWA Resort and community leader, and raises money for The Peter Makris Memorial Fund.
Registration and a “Bountiful Bacon & Eggs Breakfast” will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. This will be followed by an opening performance by Sgt. Dan Clark, the singing trooper, thanks to the generous support of Marc Abare and his company, Plastic Distributors. Fr. Mark Drouin and Fr. John Routos from the Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church will then bless the bikes and the run will begin at 11 a.m..
This year. the Peter Makris Memorial Run introduces a new route, which includes a ride to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway with two memorial laps around the track and a lap around the road course.
“We are so grateful to General Manager Dave McGrath for providing this opportunity to our riders,” said Cynthia Makris, Peter’s daughter and President of the NASWA Resort and the Laconia Motorcycle Week Board.
Arriving back at the NASWA, hungry and ready to celebrate, riders will be treated to a gourmet buffet, including a BBQ carving station and homemade pasta, along with other delicious offerings. Music is also important at the NASWA, so the wonderful Jodie Cunningham Band and will perform outstanding Rock & Roll from 2-6 p.m.
The price for this entire event is $50 per person, including a full hot breakfast, lunch and a chip for a free beer “on Peter.” Register online at naswa.com/peter-makris-memorial-run/.
The number of 12th Anniversary T-shirts is limited and will be given to registered riders on a first-come, first-served basis.
