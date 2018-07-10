MEREDITH — Cackleberries Garden and Gift Shop will host the 2018 Meredith Summer Garden Tour on Saturday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. This year’s tour will include 11 gardens, including two in downtown Meredith and nine on Meredith Neck.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Cackleberries Garden Center, 419 Daniel Webster Highway (U.S. Route 3) in Meredith. Proceeds will benefit the Meredith Community Garden Club’s community initiatives. For more information, call Cackleberries at 603-279-8728.
