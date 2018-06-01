WEIRS BEACH — The annual Mae West Pet Ride for the New Hampshire Humane Society will be held on June 11. Now in it’s fifth year, the ride was conceived by Doug and Misty Asermely of Sick Boy Motorcycles in honor of the passing of Mae West, Bike Week Executive Director Charlie St. Clair’s beloved cat.
Since the inaugural ride in 2013, the numbers have increased steadily with more than $30,000 raised in total for the Humane Society. Last year, the event set a new record, with more than 170 riders raising $10,000 for the shelter. The organizers hope to shatter that record this year.
“We ride for the love of pets,” Doug said. "Choosing to help homeless and otherwise abused animals is a pretty easy decision. And getting bikers to saddle up and ride for the cause that much better. 'Live, love, ride.'” Echoing that sentiment, Humane Society Executive Director Marylee Gorham, a longtime motorcycle enthusiast, said, “What better way is there to live right than to raise money for helping creatures in need while spending a few hours guiding your bike through the winding roads of the Lakes Region during Bike Week?”
Registration starts at 8 a.m. Monday, June 11, at Rally Headquarters on the boardwalk of Lakeside Avenue. Riders will head out to Loudon, with a stop at the "Magic Mile" at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and a guided spin around the track, before winding back to Laconia for a free lunch and refreshments at the Broken Spoke. Custom t-shirts designed by the Asermelys, will be presented to the riders, and a limited number of them will be on sale, while supplies last.
The New Hampshire Humane Society is a local resource for communities across Belknap County, providing safe harbour for the lost, neglected, abused and unwanted animals of the region. The animal advocacy and adoption agency receives no federal or state funding, nor financial support from any national charities. To learn more about New Hampshire Humane Society, visit www.nhhumane.org. For more information about the Mae West Pet Ride, visit sickboy.com or laconiamcweek.com.
