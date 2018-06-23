MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will host its Seventh Annual “LPC Kayak-A-Thon” or “Yakking for Loons” on Friday, July 6. Paddlers will meet at 8 a.m. at Lees Mill Landing on Lake Winnipesaukee, just down the road from The Loon Center. Choose between the 2.5 mile “Ganzy” course or the 4.6 mile “Green’s Basin” course — or do both! An LPC biologist will go along for the ride to answer your questions and point out local loon habitats and behavior. Sponsoring this year’s event are Curt’s Caterers and Irving Oil Corporation. For those who don’t have a kayak, discount rentals are available from Wild Meadow Paddlesports.
Registration is $12 per person and includes a light lunch generously prepared and donated by Curt’s Caterers. Participants are encouraged to solicit additional pledges to benefit the work of the Loon Preservation Committee, now in its 42nd year of protecting loons and their habitats in New Hampshire. Those who collect $100 or more in pledges over their registration fees will receive “Yakking for Loons” long-sleeve T-shirts. A prize will be awarded to the top fundraiser. Registration and pledge forms can be downloaded from LPC’s website at www.loon.org. Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. The deadline dor payment of the registration fee is July 2.
For more information, contact Holly Heath at hheath@loon.org or by calling 603-476-5666.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.