MELVIN VILLAGE — The Loon Preservation Committee’s Annual Summer Luncheon and Auction is at the Bald Peak Colony Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 24. Attendees will enjoy a delicious lunch, a silent auction, and the chance to visit with fellow loon lovers. All proceeds benefit Loon Preservation Committee programs. The deadline to purchase tickets is June 14.
The featured speaker, Steve Curwood, will do his presentation on “Earth at the Edge of Runaway Climate Change.” Steve is a Pulitzer Prize Winner and the Executive Producer and Host of Public Radio International’s Living on Earth.
LPC Senior Biologist/Executive Director Harry Vogel will give a brief overview of New Hampshire’s loon activity so far this season.
Silent auction items include an Ireland Golf Adventure, America’s Cup Yacht Sailing in San Francisco, a Charleston Luxury Getaway, six matinee Grinch tickets at the Wang Theatre, Red Sox tickets, framed prints, and restaurant gift certificates.
The non-profit Loon Preservation Committee’s mission is to restore and maintain a healthy population of loons throughout New Hampshire. LPC’s summer field biologists will be on hand to share in celebrating this fragile waterbird and the special place it holds in the hearts of all who see and hear it.
For more information or to purchase seats by the June 14 deadline, please call Lin or Holly at 603-476-5666 or email lobara@loon.org.
