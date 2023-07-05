MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will conduct its Annual Loon Census on July 15, from 8 to 9 a.m. During that hour, LPC staff and volunteers will survey lakes across the state for loons.

Following the Loon Census, the Loon Preservation Committee will host its 44th annual Loon Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Loon Center.

