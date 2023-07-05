MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Preservation Committee will conduct its Annual Loon Census on July 15, from 8 to 9 a.m. During that hour, LPC staff and volunteers will survey lakes across the state for loons.
Following the Loon Census, the Loon Preservation Committee will host its 44th annual Loon Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Loon Center.
The Loon Festival is a family-friendly event that will feature loon presentations given by LPC biologists, face painting, balloon animals, loon themed crafts and games for kids, a Discovery Table and live animals from the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, a fun and educational display about lake ecosystems from the NH Lakes Association and a dunk tank where a correctly-answered loon trivia question will earn participants a chance to dunk a loon biologist. Hot dogs and ice cream will be served to festival attendees courtesy of the Meredith Rotary Club.
The New Hampshire Senate has issued a proclamation declaring July 15 Loon Appreciation Day to honor loons and the Loon Preservation Committee’s work to help them.
“The Loon Census is a valuable part of our annual data collection,” said LPC biologist, Caroline Hughes. “It helps us to get a count of the number of paired, as well as unpaired, adult loons and loon chicks that are present in our state.”
Unpaired adult loons are those that do not develop a bond with a mate and do not defend a territory in a given year. Because they are not tied to a particular lake, they may spend time on many lakes, making it more difficult for biologists to get an accurate count.
“During the census, our goal is to have as many volunteers as possible surveying New Hampshire lakes at the exact same time, which helps us to get a snapshot in time of our loon population and nail down exactly how many of those paired and unpaired adults we have in the state,” Hughes said.
The Loon Census also helps LPC to monitor the progress of known loon nests, discover previously unknown nests, check on the survival of chicks that have hatched in the previous weeks and detect new loon chicks that may have hatched since biologists last surveyed a given water body.
LPC is seeking additional Loon Census volunteers, and those who are interested should call 603-476-5666 for more information.
Census results are incorporated into LPC’s summer-long monitoring, the results of which will be given in an end-of-season presentation, live-streamed on the organization’s YouTube channel on Aug. 24.
New Hampshire’s Loon Census is part of a much larger regional effort — at the same time that biologists and volunteers are setting out on New Hampshire lakes, counterparts in Maine, Vermont and New York will be out doing the same.
To reach the Loon Center from Route 25, turn onto Blake Road at the Moultonborough Central School. Follow Blake Road one mile to the end at Lee’s Mills Road. Turn right and the Loon Center is the first building on the left, #183.
