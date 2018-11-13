BRISTOL — The Tapply-Thompson Community Center will host the Annual 5K Jingle Mingle on Saturday, Dec. 1. This event raises funds for programs and scholarships during a fun, family-oriented run and walk. It is always held the first Saturday in December, and is the last local opportunity to participate in a 5K in 2018. All abilities of runners and families are encouraged to participate.
Upon runners and walkers return, hot soups, hot chocolate and snacks for all participants will be served, as well as a prize raffle. Dressing up for the holidays is encouraged. Race registration is available by visiting www.ttccrec.org, or at the TTCC.
