GILFORD — The Fourth Annual Jenni’s Ride Around the Lakes charity motorcycle ride and barbecue fundraiser will be held Saturday, July 28. The event benefits the scholarship fund established ten years ago in memory of Jenni Ann Harmon, a 2006 graduate of Gilford High School. She died in an automobile accident in December of that year, while she on her way to an EMT class in Gilmanton. She is remembered for her compassion, community service and determination. The Harmon family awards a scholarship annually in her memory to a student entering the medical services or fire prevention fields.
The ride starts and ends at the Belknap County Sportsman’s Association Clubhouse at 182 Lily Pond Road in Gilford. Registration fees are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Registration will be held from 8-10 a.m. A barbecue will begin at noon at the BCSA and will feature live entertainment, lawn games, a silent auction, raffles and other fundraising games and activities. If anyone is interested in just the barbecue and the other events at the BCSA, but not interested in the motorcycle ride, the admission is $25 per person.
Anyone unable to attend, but who wishes to make a tax deductible donation to the Jenni Ann Harmon Scholarship Fund, can visit the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation website at lrscholarship.org. Scroll down to the section titled “Donate using PayPal” and click the "Donate Now" button. In the purpose section of the form, enter the “Jenni Ann Harmon Memorial." You may also mail a check to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, Attention: Jenni’s Ride.
