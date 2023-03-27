WOLFEBORO — After a multi-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s annual Ice-Out Celebration returns in-person on Friday, April 14, at The Barn at The Inn on Main.
This year’s event theme is “Charting Our Course,” which museum board member Stephanie Inglis said is appropriate given the nonprofit organization's continued growth.
“We hope to reflect on not only where we started, but our evolution as an organization, and where we’re headed,” said Inglis, an agent at Lake Life Realty, main event sponsor.
In 2022, NHBM announced its expansion to a new location at 130 Whittier Hwy in Moultonborough.
According to NHBM executive director Martha Cummings, the new location features an existing facility that provides significantly more space for exhibitions and educational programming, greater visibility, and climate-controlled collections space. “We are excited for the expansion while still maintaining a strong presence here in Wolfeboro,” she said. “We’re looking forward to a great 2023 season in Wolfeboro, while we continue to work on our site and exhibit planning and design in Moultonborough.”
Regarding what people can expect at NHBM’s Ice-Out Celebration, Cummings cited a “wonderful dinner and fun silent and live auction.” “We have small and big ticket items from vendors all over the Lakes Region,” she said. “This is a lively social event fundraiser that helps support NHBM’s educational programs for people of all ages, too.”
In commenting on why Lake Life Realty has returned to sponsor the Ice-Out Celebration, Inglis cited the importance of prioritizing and valuing local business relationships.
“We feel it is important for the community to understand the impact the museum has is more than just its physical location, but its experiences and programs that transcend throughout the community,” she said.
Inglis cited personal interest in NHBM, too, as she said she grew up in Wolfeboro and has chosen to raise a family there. “I value the community culture this area provides with boating and our waterways one of the largest parts of that culture,” she said. “Being part of the New Hampshire Boat Museum allows me to contribute to my community in a way that preserves and celebrates the culture I love so much.”
Hosted by The Barn at Inn on Main in Wolfeboro, NHBM’s annual Ice-Out Celebration begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
To purchase tickets, or learn more about upcoming NHBM events and programs, visit nhbm.org.
