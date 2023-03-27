2019 Ice-Out Celebration

The 2019 Ice-Out Celebration, the last time this event was held in-person. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — After a multi-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the New Hampshire Boat Museum’s annual Ice-Out Celebration returns in-person on Friday, April 14, at The Barn at The Inn on Main.

This year’s event theme is “Charting Our Course,” which museum board member Stephanie Inglis said is appropriate given the nonprofit organization's continued growth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.