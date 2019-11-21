GILFORD — Hope Ministries is having their traditional Christmas Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Both traditional and new vendors will be featured, including gift baskets, silent auction items, baked goods, like-new and well-loved books and jewelry, plants, hand-sewn and knit items, Christmas-themed gifts and decor, wood-turned gifts, Crickle’s Crafts, Zoe-Jax Designs, Sawyer Farm New Hampshire Solid Soap, Shepherd’s Hut Market maple syrup and sewn line of potholders, oven mitts, heating pads, and Cabot Cheese. The church is located at 18 Wesley Way, off Route 11A.
