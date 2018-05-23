LACONIA — The Belknap Mill, in partnership with Celebrate Laconia and the Laconia Historical and Museum Society, will hold the second annual Historic Laconia Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, June 2.
Clues and challenges will take teams through Laconia on a historical and sometimes hysterical adventure.
Registered teams will depart from the Belknap Mill on Saturday afternoon and compete to rack up as many points as possible while completing challenges and figuring out clues. The hunt may be done on foot, but clues are listed for historical landmarks as far as, but no further than, Weirs Beach. Players are welcome to use their vehicles, if they choose, to reach any of the challenges.
Teams may be made up of family members, co-workers, friends, business teams, school teams, or sports teams.
“If you are not wowed by the history of Laconia, then you don’t know it,” says Tara Shore, operations manager for the Belknap Mill. “This is an incredible opportunity for everyone, of every age, to have fun, explore our city and see what it has to offer, and learn how interesting our history is.”
The hunt was created last year as a fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 68. It was adopted by the Belknap Mill this year to ensure its continuation for years to come.
Jill Desruisseux, board member of the Belknap Mill said, “Our local Boy Scouts and their history in our city will always be a part of this hunt, because of their connection to the event’s origination. We look forward to seeing them helping with the hunt this year. You may learn something new.”
Several local businesses and organizations will be helping with this year’s event. Players will have a chance to connect with the businesses as they figure out clues and complete challenges.
First-, second- and third-place winners have a chance to take home an array of prizes from local businesses around the Lakes Region. Among them are the Squam Lakes Science Center, Smitty’s Cinema, Funspot, Pirates Cove Mini-Golf, Art Escape, My Coffee House, Goody Good Donuts, Fratello’s, Patrick’s Pub and Eatery, Water Street Café, Studio 151 Fitness, O Steaks & Seafood, Beauty by the Bridge, 405 Pub & Grill, The Escape Room Experience, Fay’s Boat Yard and Wayfarer Coffee.
Registration is open, and all information is posted on the Belknap Mill website, www.belknapmill.org. Teams and all team members must register. Payment is due at the time of registration and preregistration is strongly suggested.
The registration fee is $30 for a team up to six people by May 25, and $35 after that date.
Payments and registration forms may be dropped off at the Belknap Mill on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.belknapmill.org, the Facebook event page or contact Tara Shore, operations manager, at 603-524-8813.
