GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring their annual “Halloween Happening” party on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Gilford Middle School Gym and Cafeteria. This party is open to all Gilford children up through the 6th grade. Activities will include: Give-Aways, The Monster Mash Raffle, Costume Contest, Halloween games and of course the annual Halloween Jail and Pillow Fight Ring. Cupcake decorating and Halloween crafts will again be available in the cafeteria (until 6:30).
As always, the Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to assist with the party. Help is needed with running games/activities during the party and clean-up following the party.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer, call the Parks and Recreation Office at 527-4722.
*The Gilford Police Department has set Trick-or-Treating in Gilford for Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. During these hours, Belknap Mountain Road will be closed from Potter Hill Road to the Imagination Station Parking Lot at the GES.
