Easter Egg Hunt

he Meredith Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt event on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Meredith Community Center at One Circle Drive. (Courtesy photo)

MEREDITH — The Meredith Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt event on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Meredith Community Center at One Circle Drive. This free event is open to all Meredith residents as well as surrounding communities, donations are welcome and used for free future family events

The Easter Egg Hunt takes place outside so dress for the weather and there will be many fun activities inside including photos with the Easter Bunny, climbing wall, face painting, arts and crafts, spin art, jumpy house, golden ticket prizes, refreshments and more.

