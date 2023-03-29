he Meredith Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt event on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Meredith Community Center at One Circle Drive. (Courtesy photo)
MEREDITH — The Meredith Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt event on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Meredith Community Center at One Circle Drive. This free event is open to all Meredith residents as well as surrounding communities, donations are welcome and used for free future family events
The Easter Egg Hunt takes place outside so dress for the weather and there will be many fun activities inside including photos with the Easter Bunny, climbing wall, face painting, arts and crafts, spin art, jumpy house, golden ticket prizes, refreshments and more.
Hunt times are as follows: ages 1-2 from 10:10 to 10:20 a.m.; ages 3-4 from 10:20 to 10:30 a.m.; ages 5-6 from 10:40 to 10:50 a.m.; and ages 7-9 from 10:50 to 11:00 a.m.. Come 10 minutes before your hunt time to register and bring an Easter basket to collect eggs in.
The Parks & Recreation Dept. wishes to thank Holderness school for stuffing eggs, Inter-Lakes High School baseball team for helping to hide the eggs and volunteering at the event, the Meredith Altrusa club for stuffing eggs as well as donating and volunteering at the event; many local families who have donated candy and eggs; and of course all the volunteers and Parks & Recreation staff members who work the awesome event.
For more information call the Meredith Community Center at 603-279-8197 or view the flyer on the Parks & Rec. website.
