GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department hosted their annual Cardboard Box Sled Derby on March 1. The results with sled names and racers listed:
Most creative design group sleds:
1. Nauti Bouys — Stevie Chmielecki and Waylan Chmielecki
2. Mew Canoe — Geo Antonopoulos and Vaia Antonopoulos
3. Lightning and Ice — Collins Goulet and Jameson Goulet
Most creative design single sleds:
1. Swiss Army Knife — Carrick Browne
2. Bloop-Oh-Shark — Luky Gucwa
3. The Destroyer — Bill McKee Jr.
Best use of cardboard group sleds:
1. Nautie Bouys — Stevie Chmielecki and Waylan Chmielecki
2. Lightning and Ice — Collins Goulet and Jameson Goulet
3. Mew Canoe — Geo Antonopoulos and Vaia Antonopoulos
Best use of cardboard single sleds:
1. Red Racer — Ever Sarnoff
2. Maersk Seletar — August Grant
3. Blaster — Luke Kessler
Most spectacular wipeout:
1. (tie) Nautie Bouys — Stevie Chmielecki and Waylan Chmielecki
1. (tie) Mew Canoe — Geo Antonopoulos and Vaia Antonopoulos
Biggest dud group sled:
1. Lightning and Ice — Collins Goulet and Jameson Goulet
Biggest dud single sled ages 6 and younger:
1. Blaster — Luke Kessler
Biggest dud single sled ages 7 and older:
1. The Super Sled — Vivian Tyler
Biggest dud overall:
1. Blaster — Luke Kessler
Fastest sled group heat:
1. Destroyers — Bill McKee and Bill McKee Jr.
2. Mew Canoe — Geo Antonopoulos and Vaia Antonopoulos
3. Nautie Bouys — Stevie Chmielecki and Waylan Chmielecki
Fastest sled single ages 6 and younger Heat:
1. Bloop-O-Shark — Luky Gucwa
2. Rainbow Rider — Saturday Sarnoff
3. Blaster— Luke Kessler
Fastest sled signle ages 7 and older Heat:
1. Maersk Seletar — August Grant
2. Red Racer — Ever Sarnoff
3. Swiss Army Knife — Carrick Browne
Fastest Sled Overall Final:
1. Maersk Seletar – August Grant
2. Red Racer – Ever Sarnof
3. Nautie Bouys – Stevie Chmielecki and Waylan Chmielecki
