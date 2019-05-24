LACONIA — The Belknap County Republican Committee's 2019 Lincoln Day Sunset Dinner cruise is scheduled for Friday, May 31. The theme of this year’s annual fundraiser is Make New Hampshire Red Again.
The cruise, which kicks off the summer political season by drawing people from all over New Hampshire as well as other New England states, includes not only dinner, but also speakers, live entertainment, silent auctions, raffles, and a sunset view. FOX News Contributor and SiriusXM Radio host David Webb will emcee the evening.
Tickets are available by visiting BelknapCountyGOP.org for the cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee aboard the M/S Mount Washington, for $55. Sponsorships, which include tickets, are also available. Boarding and a buffet dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Weirs Beach Pier. The three-hour cruise will depart at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance by May 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.