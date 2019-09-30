LACONIA — The annual New Hampshire State Championships arm wrestling tournament, put on by the Granite Arms arm wrestling team, the Bean family of Gilford, Harry, Priscilla, Tina, and Harry IV, along with Mark and Tricia Roy, and Badger Drewes, will benefit the Fallen 7, the seven members of the Jarhead Motorcycle Club killed in the recent crash.
The tournament will be held Oct. 5, and three other local organizations will hold coinciding events. The Laconia Elks will have a corn hole tournament, with sign ups at noon. The Laconia American Legion will be holding a horse shoe tournament. with sign ups at 9 a.m. The Laconia Rod and Gun will be holding a pool tournament, with sign ups at 9 a.m., and a dart tournament with sign ups at 1 p.m.
The arm wrestling tournament will be at the Laconia VFW, open to professionals, novices, men, women and children, with sign ups at 11 a.m.
All clubs will be serving food and offering raffles and silent auctions in addition to the tournaments. There will also be commemorative coins and tee-shirts. For more information, call Harry at 603-455-2993, Lisa at 603-455-6563 or Ronny at 603-387-1208.
