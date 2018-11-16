TILTON — One Light Theatre brings the family classic 'Annie' to the stage this winter.
One Light's production of 'Annie' features actors and musicians ages five through 65, and a seven-piece, live orchestra. "These productions always take an army," said executive director David Sheehy, who plays radio personality Bert Healy in the production, "and fortunately our community base continues to grow. Our show is well-cast and features a variety of talent in every regard." Sheehy went on to explain that the production is unique in that it features two different casts of orphans, including the title character. "And they’re both supergood," Sheehy added.
Twelve-year-old Elizabeth Barrington of Salisbury, who plays the role of July, seems to agree. "The cast of 'Annie' is awesome and has been amazing to work with. It’s been fun bringing July’s character to life." Barrington has been with One Light since its start in 2016, when she played Dorothy in 'The Wizard of Oz.' "I've enjoyed working with One Light Theatre again."
A lot of work goes into putting on a production. Along with the music, there is building, staging, and choreography. "Learning the choreography has been a real pleasure," said actress Hillary Ayers, "I love seeing the orphan numbers coming together." The choreography has been created and taught by Andover native Kyle Tremblay, whose daughters and husband are all on stage for the production.
The Tremblay family is not the only one to take the stage together. Shelly and Willow Harrington of Tilton play the infamous Miss Hannigan and orphan Tessie, respectively. "I’m having a blast stepping out of my comfort zone and unpacking all the layers of Agatha Hannigan. And I never knew her first name was Agatha," said Shelly Harrington. Willow added, "Oh my goodness, One Light is the best," in character, of course.
'Annie' features set design by Executive Director Jason Roy, who recently completed work designing parts of the Broadway set for 'Rear Window,' to open in January for a limited run.
The production is in Hamilton Hall at Tilton School on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 to $20, and can be purchased at www.onelighttheatre.org or by calling 603-848-7979. A group rate of $10 per ticket is available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets will also be available at the door.
