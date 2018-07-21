MEREDITH — On Thursday, July 26, Annalee Dolls will donate 15 percent of all in-store and online sales to benefit Emily Ledger of Center Harbor and her campaign to attend the National Miss Amazing event in Chicago Aug. 3-6. Emily is currently Miss New Hampshire Amazing Teen.
Miss Amazing is an organization that provides opportunities for girls and women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment. The National Miss Amazing gathering bring representatives together from across the country who have stepped up to be role models and philanthropists in their local communities. National Miss Amazing attendees celebrate diversity and share ideas about ways to unlock the inspiration and tools necessary to make the world a better place.
“Emily is an outstanding representative for New Hampshire and Annalee is proud to support her fundraising goal to attend the National Miss Amazing gathering,” said Betsey Pelletier, retail director of Annalee Dolls. “Emily is an active member of her community and school. She’s involved in several sports, both at school and through Special Olympics. Emily is also a selfless young woman. At age 5, she was granted a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Since then, Emily has chosen to give back by becoming a Make-A-Wish Ambassador. She helps fundraise so that other kids’ wishes may be granted.”
“We’re really excited to do our part to help send Emily and her family to Miss Amazing Nationals," Pelletier said. "This is sure to be a wonderful experience for them. We’re hoping that the Annalee community will rally behind Emily to help her reach her fundraising goals. We’ll also have a donation box at the retail store so people can support Emily without making a purchase.”
The Annalee Gift Shop is located at 339 Daniel Webster Highway in Meredith. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can also shop online at www.annalee.com.
