ANDOVER — The Andover Historical Society offers free public events from May through mid-October, listed at www.andoverhistory.org.
Upcoming events are:
Saturday, May 25: Museum sites — the Potter Place Railroad Station and Museum, and the J.C. Emons General Store and Post Office, both in the village of Potter Place, will be open to the public on weekends through mid-October. An exhibit features Andover's covered bridges. Saturdays 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sundays 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
Also, a sale of works by artist Annaleida van't Hoff (1909-1997), and items donated to the Andover Historical Society, begins, continuing on Saturdays through mid-October, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Gordon-Lull House, Potter Place.
Sunday, June 9: Andover Historical Society's Tucker Mountain Schoolhouse is open to the public on the second Sunday of the month, through October, 1-3 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: Andover Historical Society Living History presentation by Michael Francis as Galileo Galilei, "The Starry Messenger," 7 p.m., Stone Chapel, Andover. A program of N.H. Humanities To Go.
Thursday, July 4: Pop-up exhibit of historical artifacts opens at The Andover Community Hub, 157 Main St. Art works by Annaleida van't Hoff also offered for sale at The Hub.
Wednesday, July 10: "Researching Your Old House," a workshop by Andrew Cushing of the N.H. Preservation Alliance. 7 p.m., Stone Chapel, Andover Village. Co-sponsored by the Andover Historical Society and the Andover Community Hub.
Sunday, Aug. 4: Andover Historical Society Old Time Fair with flea market, crafts, demonstrations, hand-car rides, games, food, live music and entertainment. On museum grounds in Potter Place. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.