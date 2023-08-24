LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction raised nearly $15,000 through its second "An Evening of Broadway" performance at the Colonial Theatre - Laconia on Aug. 15. The family-friendly event was a success with over 500 people attending.

“The goals of our Broadway fundraiser are threefold,” said Jennifer Kelley, executive director of the Children’s Auction. “We raise money for the nonprofits that support local children and their families in need. We highlight the extraordinary talent in this community, and we create an event that gives children who might not otherwise have the opportunity a chance to experience the arts.”

