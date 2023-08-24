The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction raised nearly $15,000 through its second An Evening of Broadway performance at the Colonial Theatre Laconia on Aug. 15. The family-friendly event was a success with over 500 people attending. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction raised nearly $15,000 through its second "An Evening of Broadway" performance at the Colonial Theatre - Laconia on Aug. 15. The family-friendly event was a success with over 500 people attending.
“The goals of our Broadway fundraiser are threefold,” said Jennifer Kelley, executive director of the Children’s Auction. “We raise money for the nonprofits that support local children and their families in need. We highlight the extraordinary talent in this community, and we create an event that gives children who might not otherwise have the opportunity a chance to experience the arts.”
Nearly 300 children from local nonprofits attended the show at no cost, thanks to donations from the community. Organizations that were able to give tickets to children included Advantage Kids, Belknap House, Boys and Girls Club, Central NH Foster & Adoptive Parent Support Group, Circle Program, Cooper Canyon Camp, 4-H Club, Gilford Got Lunch!, Hands Across the Table, Interlakes Day Care, Lakes Region Mental Health, Red Oak School, Twin Rivers Food Pantry, and Waypoint Family Resource Center, Laconia.
The show offered Broadway musical performances from local community theater and dance groups including, Broadway North Dance Studio, Franklin Footlight Theatre, Gilford Performing Arts, Interlakes Children’s Theatre, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, Stages Dance Academy, Streetcar Company and The Winnipesaukee Playhouse.
The event was made possible through sponsorships from Franklin Savings Bank and Lakes Region Fences and media sponsors Laconia Daily Sun, Lakes 101.5 FM and 104.9 The Hawk. Steve and Krista Alperin also donated bags of popcorn for children sitting in sponsored seats.
“An Evening of Broadway was such a fun night filled with exceptional talent and a great sense of community,” said Jenn Demers, Franklin Saving Bank marketing and community engagement officer. “It was heartwarming to see so many people come together to support the children of the Lakes Region.”
Kelley also thanks the show’s production team: Jessica Alward, Heidi Bourgeois, Matt Demko, Kelli Powers and Paige Thompson.
“Everything that we do as an organization is geared toward engaging the community to financially support children and families in need,” Kelley said. “Thank you to all for making this event a success.”
Alward said, “Year after year, I continue to be awed by the amazing talent right here in the Lakes Region. So many kids, teens and adults, passionate about the performing arts, find safe spaces to hone their craft because of what the GLRCA does. Those programs would not be possible without the support of the folks who come out for this event. I am so lucky to live here and be a part of this amazing show.”
The evening’s emcee was local radio personality Pat Kelly, a loyal supporter of Lakes Region events and organizations, and, in particular, the arts.
