Amanda King in front of her artwork that was made at Makers Mill and is now on display at Van Der Plas Gallery, on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The gallery contacted her through Instagram and invited her to apply for selection. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)
Mike Walsh building wooden frames at Makers Mill to display Amanda King’s artwork at her forthcoming exhibition at Van Der Plas Gallery on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. The two started collaborating together at Makers Mill this past winter. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mills)
Janis Carroll
WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill in Wolfeboro is a place where people from all walks of life, varied talents, and levels of experience come together to teach, mentor, learn, create and collaborate.
One of those people is Amanda King, a Texas native who started painting at the age of 10 when her mother signed her up for her first art class … in oils, one of the most challenging media. Amanda says it taught her how to prepare a canvas, as well as how to blend, thin, and layer the paint. She was hooked. She spent her early years painting landscapes, but then “life got in the way” and art took a back seat.
Fast forward 26 years when a new job brought Amanda and her family to Wolfeboro in December 2021. Shortly before the move her grandmother passed away. “She always wanted me to pursue my artistic talents. I think we all had a lot of grief during 2020 and her death put me over the top — I needed to express myself again.”
Needing an outlet, Amanda pulled out some old acrylic paint and canvases that she had bought for her kids and began exploring her art. “I found I just couldn’t put my paints down, but this time I didn't want to do landscapes, I wanted to do abstracts.”
Makers Mill came into sight and Amanda jumped at the chance to get involved in learning from other artists, creating her own work and, now, teaching a class in abstract painting. “The whole place aligns with all my personal and professional values, so it made sense to rent a studio space to continue my practice which, by this point, has grown to over 2,000 followers on Instagram, as well as sales …. the Mill has provided a wonderful place for me to learn from other artists, be inspired or just give back to the community as I love to do. All of this fuels my practice and helped me create some of my best work to date.”
The 16 to 20 hours per week that she spends at Makers Mill has paid off: Amanda’s work got the attention of Van Der Plas Gallery, on the lower east side of Manhattan, who contacted her through Instagram and invited her to apply for selection. She was accepted and that meant she needed to get her art framed. She bought some pieces of popular and maple, thinking she and her husband Mark could do the job, but after injuring his hand, they needed to look for another option.
Enter Mike Walsh, a woodworking instructor at Makers Mill. Mike had always loved working with wood and after 30 years as an estimator and project manager for commercial, educational and situational facilities, he has spent the last six years getting serious about developing his craft. He spotted Makers Mill last fall while driving by the building after viewing the house he would later purchase. He knew it had to be a sign. “I’ve always been very fond of the concept of a woodworking membership,” Mark says. “It’s my intention to be ready to help anyone who wants to learn about working with wood. I met Amanda and Mark at Makers Mill and shortly after Mark reached out to me to make a few frames for Amanda’s artwork, I was happy to help.”
If you’d like to try your hand at abstract painting, Amanda will be teaching a series of classes for beginners in the coming months. To check out this and all the classes at Makers Mill, visit makersmill.org/events. To see Amanda’s amazing work, visit: 2roadsart.com
Learn more about this new creative community space at www.makersmill.org, or better yet, attend one of the free public tours offered each Friday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month at the same time. For more information, call the office at 603-569-1500 to speak with Carol Holyoake or Josh Arnold, or email info@makersmill.org.
(0) comments
