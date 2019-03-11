LACONIA — The Laconia Historical and Museum Society will present Post 1, American Legion Celebrating 100 Years, at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 18, at Rotary Hall in the lower level of the Laconia Public Library.
Raymond Peavey, Jr, past commander of American Legion Post 1, will be sharing his knowledge about the Legion. He will be discussing the rich history of the American Legion from France in 1919 to Laconia Post 1 in 2019.
This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For further information, call 603-527-1278, e-mail lhmslpl@metrocast.net, or visit LHMS on Facebook, or www.laconiahistory.org.
